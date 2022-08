Rescue and search operations have been completed in the village of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling of the residential sector and the railway station, 25 people including two children were killed.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram.

"An 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of a house, another 6-year-old child died in a fire in a car near the railway station," he wrote.

At the same time, 31 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a speech at the United Nations Security Council meeting dedicated to maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Chaplyne Railway Station in Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday.

Besides, yesterday, Russian occupation forces fired a rocket at a private house in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, two children were buried under the rubble.

In addition, on August 24, Russian invaders launched a group attack on military infrastructure in Myrhorod, Poltava Region.