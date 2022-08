Already 22 people have been killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment - 22 killed, of which five people were burned in a car, a teenager was killed, he was 11 years old, a Russian missile destroyed his house. Search and rescue operations at the railway station are ongoing," the President said.

He stressed that Ukraine will certainly force the Russian occupiers to answer for everything they have done and the Ukrainian army will definitely throw the invaders out of Ukrainian land.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy during a speech at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, said that the occupiers on Wednesday launched a missile attack on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the missile strike on a passenger train, at least 15 people were killed and about 50 were wounded.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the Russian occupation troops launched a missile into a private house in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result, two children got under the rubble.

On Tuesday, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said Russian troops had launched a missile attack on the city.