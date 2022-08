Shmyhal Will Meet With Steinmeier In Berlin In September

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on September 4 in Berlin.

This is reported by Merkur, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Relations between Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the political leadership in Kyiv are considered strained. But now Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is coming to Germany. As reported in the Federal President's office, Steinmeier will meet him on September 4 for a conversation at Bellevue Palace, the statement says.

In mid-April, Steinmeier wanted to go to Kyiv with colleagues from Poland and the three Baltic states.

But shortly before that, he announced that the Ukrainian leadership rejected his visit. This caused considerable indignation in Berlin. In his previous positions, Steinmeier played a key role in shaping Germany's policy towards Russia.

On the website of Steinmeier's office, a meeting with Shmyhal is scheduled for September 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time. The office of the German leader does not say what they will talk about.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Steinmeier wanted to visit Ukraine, but Zelenskyy did not want to see him because of his ties with Russia.

Later, Zelenskyy invited Steinmeier to Kyiv.

Later, the German President accused Putin of murders, lies and perfidious distortion of history.