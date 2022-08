The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that Ukraine was allegedly preparing a "resonant provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 19, when the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres will visit Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 19, the Kyiv regime is preparing a resonant provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine, as a result of which the Russian Federation will be accused of creating a man-made disaster at this power plant," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports that in preparation for the "provocation" the command of the operational-tactical group Dnipro deploys radiation monitoring posts near Zaporizhzhia until August 19, and also organizes training of units of the 108th territorial defense brigade, the 44th artillery brigade and military units that stationed in Zaporizhzhia, for actions in the conditions of radiation contamination of the area.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, units of the 704th regiment of radiation, chemical and biological protection of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should complete their concentration near Zaporizhzhia by August 19 and be ready to record the fact of the accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as well as conduct a set of measures to demonstrate the alleged elimination of its consequences.

"On August 19, units of the 44th artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to launch artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from firing positions located in the city of Nikopol. The blame for their consequences will be placed on the Russian Armed Forces," the message reads.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that the Russian troops do not have heavy weapons either on the territory of the station or in the areas adjacent to it, only security units are located there. The message emphasizes that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of August 17, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lviv, where on August 18 he will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On August 19, the UN Secretary General is to go to Odesa and visit one of the ports that participates in the export of Ukrainian grain.

Guterres also intends to discuss the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.