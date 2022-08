At night, the Russian army launched a missile attack on one of the communities of the Vyshhorodskyi district of Kyiv region. Two hittings were recorded.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleksii Kuleba.

"As of this morning, there are no victims or wounded among civilians. There are no fires or destruction of residential buildings or infrastructure," he wrote.

Survey of the attacked area continues. Other explosions heard by residents of the region are the work of air defense.

"I ask everyone not to ignore alarm signals and use shelters," Kuleba urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 22 people have already been killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the village of Chaplyne in Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, over six months of the war, Russia's losses amount to more than 80,000 people, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said.

The day before, in an interview with the American channel CNN, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, said that the worst scenario of a war with Russia is behind us.