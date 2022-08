Russia still has the opportunity to sign the capitulation and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian land. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Twitter.

"Russia, today - just like six months ago - you still have the opportunity to sign your capitulation before we destroy you on our land. Don't miss your chance, the clock is ticking... tick-tock, tick-tock," the statement reads.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukraine will win the war with the Russian invaders, and then the collapse of the current Russian Federation will begin.

"I want us all to believe in the victory of Ukraine, I want you and I to believe that good will definitely win over evil, because we are on the light side of the force. And it definitely has an advantage over the dark. We will defeat the orcs, and the Mordor country (Russia - ed.) will disintegrate into separate state entities," Reznikov said on the air of the national telethon.

In his opinion, Ukrainians living now will be able to see the process of the collapse of the Russian Federation.

"We will remain independent and united," Reznikov stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, an exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment opened in the center of Kyiv.

On August 11, an exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was opened in the center of Lviv.

On August 4, the capital city of Berlin canceled an exhibition of Russian military equipment that was used in the war against Ukraine.