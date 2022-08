Russian occupiers took three surface and one underwater Kalibr carriers into the Black Sea.

That follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

Due to the storm, 12 ships and boats of the enemy fleet continue to take shelter closer to the base points along the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"However, 4 Kalibr carriers, including 1 submarine, are keeping 28 high-precision projectiles ready," the message says.

The Ukrainian military urged not to tempt fate by ignoring air raid alerts, and to be vigilant and responsible, to act clearly and promptly.

In addition, do not approach suspicious objects and be attentive to the behavior of suspicious people. Information about them should be provided to the competent authorities immediately.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, at night, the Russian army launched a rocket attack on one of the communities of Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region. Two hits were recorded.

In addition, over six months of the war, Russia's losses have amounted to more than 80,000 troopers, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said.