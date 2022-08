Units of the Russian occupation army continue to try to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region, as well as knock out the Ukrainian military from positions north of the temporarily occupied Kherson.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired on the areas of Slovyansk, Dolyna, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne, Krasnopilla, Kostyantynivka, and Dibrivne with barrel and jet artillery.

It made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Nova Dmytrivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of Kostyantynivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Shumy, Zaitseve, Vasyukivka, Kodema, Bilohorivka and Yakovlivka were hit by the enemy's barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy tried to destroy important objects in the areas of the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut with air strikes.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmutske and Kodema. They were repulsed and retreated.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy used barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems for shelling in the vicinity of Avdiyivka, Oleksandropil, Opytne, Vodyane, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, and Nevelske.

The areas of Maryinka, Oleksandropil and Vodyane settlements were hit by enemy airstrikes.

With offensive and assault actions, the occupiers once again tried to establish control over the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske. They did not have success, traditionally suffered losses and left.

In the Novopavlivka direction, enemy aircraft strikes were recorded near Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka and Novomayorske.

Defense forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's offensive in the direction of the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy, with the aim of deterring our troops, shelled the territory along the contact line from the available means of fire.

It used aviation for strikes on the areas of Trudolyubivka, Andriyivka, Potyomkyne, Oleksandrivka, Lozove, Velyke Artakove and Bila Krynytsia settlements.

The enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Mykolaivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy and pushed them back.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military prevented Russian attempts to advance in three directions in Donetsk region.

And in yesterday's evening operational update, the command said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only repelled the offensive of the invaders, but also was able to force the enemy to retreat in the Avdiyivka direction.