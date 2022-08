Invaders Fled After Failed Reconnaissance Near Bohorodychne In Donetsk Region - General Staff

The Russian occupiers fled after a failed reconnaissance near Bohorodychne in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling near Krasnopillia and Mazanivka.

“Tried to conduct reconnaissance near Bohorodychne. Our soldiers inflicted fire damage on the occupiers and forced them to flee,” the General Staff reports.

In the Kramatorsk direction, it carried out shelling from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Siversk, Zakytne, and Rozdolivka.

It conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs near Zvanivka and Raihorodok.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaitseve and Bilohorivka settlements.

The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Bakhmutske and Kodema. There was no success.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired from artillery of various types near Maryinka, Pisky, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, and Zalizne.

It made an airstrike near Nevelske.

The enemy held offensive battles in the direction of the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske. There was no success.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 22, the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance by combat in the area of ​ ​ Zaitseve and storm Soledar and Kodema in Donetsk region, but was not successful.