The Russian occupiers are actively engaged in electronic warfare in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions in the border areas, the enemy is actively using means of radio-electronic warfare," the General Staff said.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy fired from barrel artillery at civilian and military infrastructure in the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding previously occupied areas and borders, and is trying to improve the tactical position.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Tsupivka, Nove, Zamulivka, Dokuchayevske, Pytomnyk, Staryi Saltiv, Velyka Rohan and Ivashky settlements with barrel and rocket artillery.

It launched airstrikes near Pytomnyk and Mospanove.

UAVs were used to scout the positions of Ukrainian troops and adjust artillery fire.

