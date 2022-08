Enemy Tried To Conduct Combat Reconnaissance Near Zaitseve And Storm Soledar And Kodema In Donetsk Region

The enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting in the area of Zaitseve, as well as to storm Soledar and Kodema in Donetsk region, but was not successful.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers carried out fire near Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Soledar, Zaytseve, Shumy and Kodema.

“The enemy tried to conduct combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​Zaitseve settlement, as well as conduct assault operations near Soledar and Kodema, but was unsuccessful and retreated,” the General Staff said.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of Vodiane, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, and Nevelske.

It conducted an airstrike near Maryinka.

It held an offensive near Krasnohorivka and Pervomaiske, but was unsuccessful.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Pavlivka, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar settlements.

It held offensive battles in the areas of settlements of Novomykhailivka and Zolota Nyva, without success.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, fire damage was recorded near Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Chervone, Burlatske, Zelene Pole, Stepove, Novopavlivka, and Novoandriivka.

It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Malynivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne and Novopil settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are actively conducting electronic warfare in the Volyn and Polissia directions.