Everything Going "According To Plan" In Russia. Shoigu Recognizes Slowdown In Russian Offensive

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine "is going according to plan," and the Russian offensive was allegedly slowed down specifically.

He said this at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) participating countries, according to Russian media.

According to the Russian minister, the occupation troops "seek to minimize casualties" among the civilian population.

"The operation in Ukraine is going according to plan, all tasks will be completed. The slowdown in the pace of the offensive during the "Special Military Operation" is a conscious decision due to the desire to minimize casualties among civilians," he said.

He also said that next year the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Peace Mission anti-terrorist exercises will be held in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today is exactly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The invaders could not completely capture any Ukrainian region, including Luhansk region. Russia did not achieve most of its goals and weakened its diplomatic, economic and army position, compared to the situation before the invasion.

Meanwhile, during the six months of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian losses amounted to 45,700 troops.