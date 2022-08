During the six months of the war, Russia's losses amount to more than 80,000 people, said British Defense Minister Ben Wallace. It is reported by The Guardian.

"We pretty much accept, well, we do accept, the sort of observations of Russian losses to be – if you combine deaths, injuries, desertions – over 80,000 of their armed forces. That’s 80,000 in six months compared to 15,000 they lost in a decade in Afghanistan,” the military said.

According to British intelligence, the advance of Russian troops during the week can be measured in meters.

Wallace noted, he spoke to his intelligence chiefs, adding that Russia's advance can be measured “in metres per week, not miles.”

