Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed servicemen of the Russian occupation army to increase countermeasures against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

At the command post, Shoigu listened to the report of the commander of the West group of the occupation forces, Lieutenant General Andrey Sychevoi.

"Sergei Shoigu gave instructions to further increase the efficiency of destruction of the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicles over the areas bordering Russia," the statement reads.

In addition, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country instructed to stop the activities of long-range artillery, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine received from Western partners.

With its help, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 30 warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants, command posts and other facilities of the Russian occupiers in the last few weeks.

It will be recalled that in late May, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Russian occupying army "deliberately" slowed down the pace of the offensive in order to allegedly give the civilian population an opportunity to evacuate.

We also wrote that on June 7, the head of the defense authority of the aggressor country announced that Russia opened a road connection with the occupied Crimea through the captured regions of southern Ukraine.