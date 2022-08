Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Offered Reznikov To Capitulate In Early Days Of War

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu offered to his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov to capitulate, but Reznikov replied that he would agree to the surrender of Russia.

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense told about this in an interview with The Washington Post, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the ultimatum was handed over by the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin. On February 22, Reznikov spoke on the phone with Khrenin.

The Belarusian minister promised that there would be no Russian attack from the territory of Belarus.

"Offering his word as an officer… he was a liar," Reznikov said.

On February 26, when Russia had already launched a full-scale invasion, Reznikov spoke with Khrenin again.

Belarus' defense minister said he was transmitting a message from his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

"If Ukraine would sign an act of capitulation, the invasion would stop," Khrenin said at the time.

To this, Reznikov replied that he was "ready to accept the capitulation from the Russian side."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that in six months Russia lost about a third of the combat potential of those forces that were involved in the invasion of Ukraine.