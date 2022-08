The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an employee of the coordination headquarters of the SSU Directorate in Kharkiv region, who worked for the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the task of the enemy, he started working in the Ukrainian special services shortly after the large-scale invasion of Russia.

Thanks to his official position, the detainee transmitted to the enemy Ukrainian intelligence about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as about the plans and activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and special services.

The occupiers used this information to redeploy their own units in order to protect them from artillery attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Russia used this data to plan sabotage, as well as massive artillery and targeted rocket attacks on strategic objects of the city.

According to the investigation, the traitor is a former official of the Kharkiv City Council.

He was recruited by an FSB personnel officer.

In exchange for cooperation, the enemy provided the "mole" with security guarantees for him and his family if the Russian Federation managed to capture the region.

According to the SSU counterintelligence, the agent transmitted the collected information to the representative of the Russian special services through closed communication channels in compliance with the rules of conspiracy.

Law enforcement officers detained the traitor after he asked a representative of the special services of the Russian Federation to strike at the object where the SSU personnel are located.

"No matter how much the Russian Federation tries to weave its agent network in various authorities, we systematically oppose this. Today, this has become one of the main priorities of the service. After all, effective work to identify enemy agents and collaborators not only saves hundreds and thousands of lives, but also brings our victory closer. And clearing the SSU is one of the important areas of such activity. All traitors will face severe punishment!" Vasyl Maliuk, acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, was quoted in the statement.

Currently, the agent was informed of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code and a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention.

