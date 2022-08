The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served suspicion of treason to former Ukrainian TV presenter and now Russian propagandist Yuriy Kot.

This is stated in the text of the suspicion, which Ukrainian News Agency has obtained.

He was served with the suspicion in absentia on August 2.

He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In 2013-2014, Kot was a host on Kyiv's so-called Antimaidan, after which he moved to Russia.

The TV presenter publicly supported pro-Russian militants in Donbas, worked for the state-owned Russian propaganda news agency Rossiya Segodnya and the News Front news agency.

According to the SSU, the suspect distorted news about the Euromaidan, incited inter-ethnic conflicts, incited separatist sentiments among Ukrainians, and formed a false image of part of the Ukrainian population as "national fascists."

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kot continued to publicly support the actions of Russian President Putin and his henchmen.

He ran his own Telegram channel "Yuriy Kot - Be Kind!", where he once again distorted information and spread pro-Russian narratives.

In 1999-2011, Yuriy Kot worked as a presenter on the Inter TV channel.

Under the article on treason, he faces from 15 years to life imprisonment.

