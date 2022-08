Enemy Trying To Find Out How AFU Defense System Is Built In Slobozhanshchyna Direction - General Staff

The enemy is trying to find out how the defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is built in the Slobozhanshchyna direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is fighting for the purpose of keeping previously occupied borders and preventing the offensive of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy tries to reveal the construction of the system of defense of our troops,” the General Staff reports.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in areas of settlements Sosnivka, Duvanka, Prudanka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka, Bairak, Staryi Saltiv, Bazaliivka, Korobochkyne, Andriivka, Milove, Chuhuiv, and Chepil.

The enemy also held air reconnaissance and launched an air strike near Verkhnii Saltiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are advancing on Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk region, trying to oust the Armed Forces of Ukraine from occupied borders.