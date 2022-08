The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) intercepted Russian documents regulating the holding of a fake referendum in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

This is stated in the SSU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to this pseudo-occupation, the Rashists hope to legitimize the entry of part of southern Ukraine into Russia. They have already developed the concept of preparing for a fake referendum and have identified the main areas of work with date bindings. At the same time, the final date of the vote itself has not yet been established," it says.

According to available information, the invaders plan to give the main role in organizing and conducting the pseudo-referendum to the pro-Kremlin organization "Volontery za Rosiiu" (Volunteers for Russia).

Under the supervision of the special services of the Russian Federation, its participants should disperse in the region to simulate the support of the invaders by local residents, as well as the creation of staged plots for Russian television.

To do this, "activists" plan to organize more than 140 simultaneous pro-Russian pickets, more than 30 of which should take place in the regional center. Media resources and bloggers controlled by the Kremlin, which are massively transferred to the region, have to cover campaign meetings.

In addition, representatives of the occupation administration received tasks from their Moscow curators to create 20 "election commissions" under the leadership of local collaborators.

The composition of the "election commissions" should have been approved by August 1 this year.

According to the SSU, to strengthen electoral support, the invaders offer to distribute food packages and starter packages of Russian mobile operators.

However, according to the information received, collaborators report to their Russian leaders that Kherson residents do not perceive the idea of "joining," actively resist and expect the region to be liberated from aggressors.

Currently, the SSU has identified and established the location of all traitors and their "coordinators" from the Russian Federation involved in the organization of pseudo-referendum.

For the encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, comprehensive measures continue to bring the perpetrators to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada called on international organizations, governments and parliaments of the world not to recognize the legitimacy of pseudo-referendums in case of their organization and holding in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.