State Border Service Refutes FSS’s Statement About Shelling Border Patrols In Rostov Region From Territory Of

The State Border Service has refuted the statement by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation about shelling from the territory of Ukraine of the place of service of border guards in the Rostov region.

The press service of the department has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 19, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi refuted the information of the Russian media about the shelling of the territory of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian military personnel.