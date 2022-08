The Russian invaders mined vital communications in Kherson before a possible counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Yusov during the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we have information that the invaders have mined vital communications in Kherson, including gas, electricity and water supply," he said.

According to him, this is a strategy of terror and scorched earth, for which the Russians are preparing before the inevitable counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces in the south.

Yusov emphasized that this strategy will not work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an echelon with military equipment, ammunition and manpower of the enemy in the area of ​​the railway station Brylivka in Kherson region.

Russia transfers amphibious units to Kherson region.

Columns of Russian equipment have been moving through Melitopol towards Kherson for several days in a row.

Ukraine turned out to be the most mined country in the world. According to the estimates of the State Emergency Service, it will take at least five years to clear the territories, and in water areas the work may take up to ten years.