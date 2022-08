Russian Troops Try In Vain To Advance In Kherson Region - AFU General Staff

Russian occupation troops tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction, but failed and were forced to retreat. This was announced in the operational update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, August 5.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions and prevent Ukrainian units from creating favorable conditions for a counteroffensive using available means of fire damage.

“The enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Posad-Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, Lupareve, Novomykolaivka, Novohrihorivka, Chervona Dolyna, Zeleny Hai, Andriivka, Trudoliubivka, Novovorontsovka, Topolyne, Potiomkyne, Olhyne, Nikopol. Used aviation for strikes near Lozove, Velyke Artakove, and Andriivka," the General Staff noted.

The enemy attempted an offensive in the direction of Lozove, received a decisive rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders and withdrew. To identify the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and adjust the fire of artillery, Russian troops are actively using unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, the Ukrainian military forced the enemy to flee from Marinka in Donetsk region.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to retain positions on the western outskirts of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine freed from the invaders and took full control of the village of Dmytrivka in Kharkiv region.