AFU Repel Offensive Of Invaders Near Bohorodychne, Dolyna And Verkhniokamianske In Donetsk Region - General St

Ukrainian defenders repelled the offensive of the invaders near Bohorodychne, Dolyna, and Verkhniokamianske, Donetsk region. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the enemy conducted offensive battles in the area of ​​ Bohorodychne and Dolyna, without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Kramatorsk, Karpivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Pereyizne, Hryhorivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Zvanivka and Ivano-Daryivka. The invaders launched an air strike near Spirne with attack aircraft.

The enemy tried to carry out an offensive in the Verkhniokamianske region, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired near Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Shumy, Kodema, Bilohorivka, Ivanivka, Vesela Dolyna and Bakhmutske. Airstrikes near Zaitseve and Bakhmut.

The enemy carried out assaults in the directions of Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Vidrodzhennia - Vershyna, Novoluhanske - Zaitseve. Ukrainian soldiers held their positions and pushed the invaders back.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the direction of Novoluhanske - Kodema, Travneve - Kodema, Semihirya - Zaitseve, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders shelled the areas of Avdiivka, Pavlivka, Pisky, Shevchenko, Netaylove, Nevelske, Oleksandropil and New York with barrel, rocket artillery and tanks. Airstrikes were carried out near Mykilske, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Volodymyrivka and Maryinka.

The enemy led offensive battles in the direction of Novobakhmutivka - Krasnohorivka, Spartak - Avdiivka, Vesele - Pisky, had no success, withdrew.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are deploying additional forces and installing air defense systems on the territory of Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders are trying to push the Armed Forces away from the western outskirts of Donetsk.