Russia transferred tactical groups of airborne troops from Donetsk region to Kherson. Also, the Russian Federation is transferring many troops to the occupied Crimea. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in an interview with The Guardian.

So, according to Skibitskyi, Russia is also transferring troops from its Eastern Military District, which were used to attack Sloviansk.

According to Skibitskyi, if Russia won the battle in the south and east of Ukraine, it would continue new offensive operations to capture more territory of Ukraine, using the units that are now being formed in the Russian Federation.

Also, the intelligence representative noted that in addition to additional weapons, Ukraine needs help in training troops abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is moving forces to the south, but stressed that he believes that strategically they have no chance of winning this war.

Russian marines from Sevastopol are refusing to return to Ukraine and are disrupting the plan for the preparation of the unit.