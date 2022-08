At Least 10 Russian Generals Were Killed In War In Ukraine - British Intelligence

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, at least 6 Russian commanders have been dismissed and 10 Russian generals were killed. This is reported by European Pravda with reference to the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

"The poor performance of the Russian armed forces during the invasion of Ukraine cost the Russian military leadership dearly, which probably led to the dismissal of at least six Russian commanders since the start of hostilities in February 2022," the summary states.

It is, in particular, about the dismissal of the commanders of the Eastern and Western military districts of the Russian Federation. Colonel-General Oleksandr Chaika was dismissed from the post of commander of the Eastern Military District in May 2022. Colonel-General Oleksandr Zhuravlev, commander of the Western Military District since 2018, was absent from the Russian Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg on July 31, 2022, and was most likely replaced by Lieutenant-General Volodymyr Kochetkov.

General Oleksandr Dvornikov was removed after taking overall command of the operation in Ukraine, while General Serhii Surovikin took over command of the Southern Army Group from General Gennady Zhidko.

"These dismissals are compounded by the fact that at least 10 Russian generals were killed on the battlefield in Ukraine. The cumulative effect on command coherence likely exacerbates Russia's tactical and operational problems," the report said.

