On the night of August 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked temporary deployment points of enemy troops at industrial sites in Melitopol with HIMARS missiles.

Melitopol Town Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram.

"Tonight, high-precision HIMARS missiles fired at the points of temporary deployment of the occupying forces at industrial sites in various districts of the town of Melitopol. According to preliminary estimates, a significant amount of military equipment was destroyed. More than 100 Russian soldiers staying in temporary barracks that night received tickets to the Kobzon concert, and their parents are already choosing the model and color of their future Lada car," Fedorov said.

According to him, last week the occupiers relocated a significant part of the air defense from Melitopol to Kherson.

According to the mayor, the previous night was the most effective for the Ukrainian military in the region and shows that the existing enemy air defense units are no longer capable of resisting HIMARS.

In his opinion, this creates the necessary prerequisites for a successful counteroffensive in the Melitopol direction.

