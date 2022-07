Russian President Vladimir Putin fears that his generals will gain "excessive popularity," and the mood in the Kremlin will change in their favor. Therefore, there is little media coverage of their "exploits" during the war in Ukraine.

The Russian edition of Meduza writes about this, citing sources close to the Kremlin.

It is reported that the Russian media almost do not report on the actions of the generals at the front so that they do not become famous among the Russians. Military leaders are shown only during awards.

The media do not even report who exactly leads the Russian army in the Ukrainian campaign. Investigators and journalists attribute this role to the commander of the Southern Military District, Alexander Dvornikov, or Deputy Defense Minister Gennady Zhidko.

Putin already has a negative experience of competition from the generals. Thus, in 1990, General Alexander Lebed gained popularity after the operation in Transnistria, after which he had a conflict with the Ministry of Defense. He openly stated that the entry of Russian troops into Chechnya is "nonsense and stupidity."

After that, Lebed began to build a political career, in 1995 his bloc did not make it to the State Duma, although the General himself became a parliamentarian, winning a single-member constituency. And in 1996, he finished third in the presidential election with 14.7%.

In exchange for the support of President Boris Yeltsin, he received the post of head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and signed the Khasavyurt Accords with the leadership of Chechnya. In 1998, he became governor of the Krasnoyarsk Krai, and 2002 died in a helicopter accident.

Kremlin sources say that now such a general, supported by Russians, could influence the political situation in Russia.

"Now such a character could declare: let's go on Kyiv with all our might. Or vice versa - it's time to think about peace. Many would have listened to a combat general. Nobody needs this in the Kremlin," the source added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new decree on preparations for mobilization.

On June 28, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian side could stop hostilities by the end of the day if the country's armed forces laid down their arms, and Kyiv fulfilled all Moscow's requirements.