The leading Italian newspaper Sorriere della sera publishes a photo from a meeting of the Pope with the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Holy See Andrii Yuras and quotes a Ukrainian diplomat who hopes that the visit will take place in the near future, namely - in September.

That follows from a statement by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

Italian media have been reporting on Pope Francis' plans to visit Kyiv for several months. The possibility of organizing such a visit in August this year had been repeatedly discussed.

However, some mass media linked the probability of such a trip by the pontiff with the need to visit Moscow. However, according to the latest news from the Vatican, the unification of such visits is no longer considered.

"Our contacts with the Russian Federation are now more of an institutional nature through the Apostolic Nuncio in Moscow and through the Russian ambassador to the Holy See. Apart from that, there are not many direct or personal contacts," said Vatican Secretary for External Relations Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher.

According to the diplomat, Pope Francis stated that he is "very close to Ukraine" and wants to express this closeness with his visit.

As you know, the Pope plans to visit Kazakhstan to participate in the congress of leaders of world and traditional religions on September 13-15.