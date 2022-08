Chernivtsi Region Is The Only One Where Russian Missiles Did Not Hit - ​​Internal Affairs Ministry

Russia fired the most missiles on Donetsk region, Luhansk region and Mykolaiv region, and Chernivtsi region was the only one where no shells and missiles hit.

This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin during a national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we talk about the regions that suffer the most from Russian shells, it is Donetsk, which was shelled more than 3,000 times, Luhansk region - 4,000 times, Mykolaiv region was shelled 700 times. There is only one region left, which, thank God, so far didn't hit, it's Chernivtsi region," Yenin said.

According to him, on August 6, the Russians conducted 46 shelling, as a result of which 16 people were killed and dozens were injured.

Chernivtsi region borders Romania, a NATO country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy units and weapons of the invaders in the south of Ukraine, and in the near future they may push the enemy further from Mykolaiv in order to stop regular attacks on the city.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation bombarded Odesa region with Iskander type missiles from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Russian rockets hit a military unit in Liutizh, Kyiv region.