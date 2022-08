In response to an electronic petition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi to consider the possibility of strengthening the air defense of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. This is stated in a message on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Zelenskyy responded to a petition with a request to provide more air defense to Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, which was supported by more than 25,000 citizens.

The President thanked everyone who participated in the use of this form of interaction between the authorities and society and expressed his position on the problems related to the organization of state defense.

Zelenskyy noted that the issue of strengthening the state's defense capabilities, in particular increasing the efficiency of the air defense system of Ukraine, is one of the most urgent tasks of the security and defense sector and one of its most important priorities.

He reported that since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the military-political leadership of the state and the defense forces have implemented a number of diplomatic, organizational and technical measures aimed at strengthening the air defense system of Ukraine and ensuring the repulsion of enemy strikes from the air against groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, administrative political centers, industrial and other important facilities, as well as civil infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

"Considering that the air defense of the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region is carried out in the general air defense system of Ukraine, I instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine V. Zaluzhnyi, who is responsible for its organization and management, to consider the issue raised in the electronic petition and to inform about the results of the review its author," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops are regularly shelling the territory of Ukraine, regions bordering Russia, including Kharkiv region, are subjected to heavy shelling, and part of the Pivnichna Saltivka neighborhood in Kharkiv has been completely destroyed.

Around 1:00 a.m. on August 6, the Russian invaders struck Kharkiv again. The rockets were launched from the neighboring Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Civilian infrastructure was once again targeted.