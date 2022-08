President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg discussed the speed of providing military aid and priorities.

This was reported by the Secretary General on Twitter and the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Good conversation with President Zelenskyy regarding the priorities of military support. It is vitally important that NATO and the members of the Alliance provide even more aid to Ukraine even faster," Stoltenberg wrote.

In a statement from the Office of the President, it is noted that in a telephone conversation with the Secretary General Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from the Alliance as soon as possible within the framework of the comprehensive package that was approved at the Madrid NATO Summit. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the full financing of this assistance. In addition, the President expressed hope for the acceleration of the supply of the necessary equipment for humanitarian demining.

The parties also discussed the departure of the cargo ship Razoni with a cargo of Ukrainian corn.

"They also discussed the first batch of grain after the invasion of Russia and the need to fully implement the agreement sponsored by the UN and our ally Turkey," Stoltenberg said in the statement.

The NATO Secretary General also expressed his condolences in connection with Russia's killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leaders of NATO countries officially recognized the Russian Federation as their strategic threat.

Stoltenberg previously stated that the war in Ukraine could last for years, but despite this, the partners should continue to support Kyiv so that the Kremlin does not go unpunished.