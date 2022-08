Russian invaders struck Kharkiv again. The rockets were launched from the neighboring Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Civilian infrastructure was once again targeted. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed about this on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, at about 1 a.m., rashists struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, the roof of a one-story non-residential building was on fire.

"Rockets were hit on the territory of the infrastructure object in the Industrialnyi district. A few minutes later, the invaders hit a populated area of ​​the Kharkiv district with a rocket. Windows were blown out in nearby non-residential buildings near which the projectile fell. There are no victims or injured," the head of the region said.

"According to the military, several rockets "did not want" to leave their native Belgorod, and exploded on the territory of the Russian Federation," Syniehubov said.

"Without revealing a military secret: today, many "gifts" from the Russians did not arrive in Kharkiv region "as intended". We thank our Armed Forces for that again!" the official emphasized.

Syniehubov also stated that in the region, during the day, the Russians inflicted multiple attacks on the Zolochivska community, and there is damage to private homes and commercial buildings.

In addition, the invaders shelled the Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv, and Izium districts during the day.

"According to the regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, 2 people were injured by shelling and hospitalized in the region during the day: a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman in the Izium district. Their condition is average," Syniehubov concluded in his social media post.