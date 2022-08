Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby commented on reports of U.S. President Joe Biden's "no confidence" in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kirby said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the Press Secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense commented on the article of the American journalist Thomas Friedman in The New York Times, where he wrote that "there is deep distrust between the White House and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

"The President (Biden) has expressed many, many times his admiration for the leadership and courage of President Zelenskyy in this time of war. Obviously, he has repeatedly communicated with President Zelenskyy personally, and he knows - he understands the stress that President Zelenskyy and the entire Ukrainian people are experiencing. And that's why he remains very committed to continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," Kirby said.

He also emphasized that Biden, both privately and publicly, expressed respect for Zelenskyy and the challenges he and Ukrainians face.

