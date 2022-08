AFU Liberate Another Village From Invaders In Kharkiv Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine librated from the invaders and took full control of the village of Dmytrivka in Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Military-Civilian Administration, announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our defenders liberated from the invaders and took full control of the village of Dmytrivka in the Izium district," he said.

At the same time, the soldiers of the Armed Forces liquidated a lot of enemy equipment and infantry.

Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are occupying favorable positions and have strengthened their own positions.

In addition, the enemy tried to break through the defenses near Husarivka of the Izium district, but their offensive ended in another fiasco.

The enemy retreated with losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders tried to advance in the districts of Bayrak and Dementiivka in Kharkiv region, but the Armed Forces forced them to retreat.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Dementiivka in Kharkiv region from the Russian invaders.

The Russian invaders failed the combat reconnaissance near Brazhkivka, Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military liberated 7 more settlements in Kherson region from occupation.