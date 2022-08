Units of the Russian occupation army during the day attempted to advance on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas, as well as north of Kharkiv. In two directions, the Russians have partial success.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy troops tried to improve their tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Ternova - Bairak.

Thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy failed and was forced to retreat.

During the day, Russians fired from tanks, mortars and artillery at Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and settlements north, east and northeast of the regional center.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Ukrainian military recorded the activities of enemy reconnaissance groups near the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna.

It is reported that Russian reconnaissance groups have moved back.

The enemy continues to carry out artillery attacks on areas of settlements along the entire front line in this direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the invaders tried to advance in the direction of Novoluhanske - Ivano-Darivka.

The AFU decisively stopped the progress of the Russians and forced them to retreat.

In this direction, Russian troops also fired from artillery and aircraft on settlements and positions of the Ukrainian military.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the settlements of Rota - Vershyna, Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka, Klynove - Zaitseve and Pokrovske - Bakhmut. In these areas, the Ukrainian military repelled the enemy's offensive.

At the same time, in the direction of the settlements of Vidrodzhennia - Kodema, the units of the invaders were able to achieve partial success.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops tried to advance in the following directions: Mineralne - Avdiivka and Donetsk - Pisky.

In the area of Mineralne - Avdiivka, as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces, the occupiers were forced to retreat, and in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky the enemy is partially successful.

Recall that in its morning operational update, the General Staff said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut and Zaitseve.

It is also known that the forces of the invaders tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlements of Bairak and Dementiivka, Kharkiv region, but were pushed back.