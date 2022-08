AFU Repel Assault Near Trudoliubivka In South Of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault on the invaders in the area of Trudoliubivka (Kherson region).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy carried out systematic shelling in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaiv, Trudoliubivka, Tokareve, Topolyne, Kniazivka, Osokorivka, Apostolove, Ivanivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Novohryhorivka, Kobzartsi, Shyroke and Andriivka.

It conducted assault actions in the area of Trudoliubivka, did not have success, withdrew, the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas focuses on conducting reconnaissance, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and striking objects deep in the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers threw reserve units to the southern direction.