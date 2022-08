The operational command South refuted Russia's claims about the defeating of Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS and stated that Ukraine did not lose any such reactive system. This was said by Andrii Kovalchuk, commander of the operational command South, in an interview with Tablet magazine.

"This demonstrates how well and quickly we learned to use them. Even the Americans were surprised by how effectively we use these systems. Because every missile hits the target. Every missile destroys a bridge or an ammunition depot," Kovalchuk said.

He added that Ukraine's allies have already seen "tremendous economic efficiency" in the way the Armed Forces of Ukraine use these systems, because each missile fired destroys several times its value in Russian equipment or ammunition.

We will remind you that on June 23, the first M142 HIMARS missile systems arrived in Ukraine and entered service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And already at the beginning of July, the Ukrainian military showed how the HIMARS complexes work against the positions of the Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region.

We also wrote that on July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the transfer of four more HIMARS systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, on July 20, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced four more HIMARS, which will be transferred to Ukraine as part of the military assistance program.