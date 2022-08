Invaders Deploy Separate Units In Areas Of Bairak And Dementiivka, AFU Force Them To Withdraw

The enemy deployed separate units in the areas of the settlements of Bairak and Dementiivka, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced them to withdraw.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Protopopivka, Husarivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka and Rtyshchivka with barrel and jet artillery. Made an airstrike near Verkhnii Saltiv. It deployed separate units in the areas of Bairak and Dementiivka settlements, and withdrew after being hit by fire," the General Staff said.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Kurulka, Hrushuvaha, Chepil, Karnaukhivka, Dolyna, and Barvinkove, and an airstrike near Dibrivne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's efforts are focused on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers failed reconnaissance by fighting near Brazhkivka, Kharkiv region.