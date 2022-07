On the night of July 30, the Russians hit Kharkiv with missiles from the S-300 complex and hit a 3-story school building. There was a massive fire.

The mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A missile attack on Kharkiv around three o'clock in the morning. It hit the Slobidskyi district, the building of one of the educational institutions. There is a fire that our guys from the State Emergency Service are already extinguishing. There is no information about the victims," he wrote.

He later added that three missiles, presumably S-300, were fired at the school. The central building of the educational institution was destroyed.

The fire was extinguished by rescuers of the State Emergency Service.

Terekhov also said that at about four in the morning there was another blow, in the Kholodna Hora area.

The missiles hit the ground, no one was injured and nothing was destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 29, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of Kharkiv.

The occupiers got into a two-story house and into the building of one of the higher educational institutions.