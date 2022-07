Russian missiles hit a military unit in the village of Liutizh (Vyshhorodskyi district, Kyiv region).

The deputy head of the main operational department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At about 5 o'clock in the morning, the enemy launched a missile strike with six Kalibr cruise missiles on a military unit in the village of Liutizh, Kyiv region. There is currently information that one building was destroyed and two were damaged. In addition, one cruise missile was shot down in the air over the Bucha Quarry," Hromov said.

According to him, the enemy launched a missile strike from the Black Sea from the Fiolent Cape area.

Information on casualties is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Vyshhorodskyi district of Kyiv region on the morning of July 28.