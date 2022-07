As a result of shelling by the invaders of the Vyshhorodskyi district of Kyiv region, 15 people were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that in Kyiv region there were five hits in the Vyshhorodskyi region, two more missiles were shot down by air defense forces.

The enemy hit military infrastructure in one of the settlements of the Vyshhorodskyi district.

"We already know about 15 victims of the missile attack," Kuleba wrote.

Rescuers are currently working at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on one of the communities of the Vyshhorodskyi district of Kyiv region.