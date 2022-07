On Wednesday morning, July 27, the Russian invaders fired S-300 missiles at the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this in Telegram.

Thus, Terekhov reported that two "hitting" were recorded in the morning.

"Rescuers are already on the spot, clearing the debris. According to them, there are no victims, but this is only preliminary information so far. I would like it to be so," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that in the near future the city will start building public transport stops where people can wait out artillery fire.

On the night of July 25, the Russian invaders attacked Chuhuiev, Kharkiv region. The rockets hit a school and a cultural center where civilians were located.

Meanwhile, the invaders suffer from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region and cannot capture even one village.

The Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv direction destroyed the field ammunition warehouse and personnel of the Russian invaders.