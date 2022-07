SSU Refuses To Bring Medvedchuk To Court In Lviv Due To Martial Law

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) decided not to bring the Member of Parliament, Viktor Medvedchuk, to the court session at the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv due to martial law.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court received a letter from the Main Investigation Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, from which it can be seen that the accused Medvedchuk is also a suspect in another criminal proceeding, where he was remanded in custody.

"Due to the effect of the legal regime of martial law on the entire territory of Ukraine, it does not seem possible to ensure the appearance of the accused in the preparatory court session, which will take place in the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv," the court documents say.

Therefore, taking into account the provisions of Part 2 of Article 336 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the appearance of the accused to participate in court sessions, including through video conference, can be ensured by the pre-trial investigation department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SSU offered to hold a video conference in the courtroom of the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

The Lychakivskyi court agreed with the proposal and will conduct the case remotely via video conference.

The case will be heard in closed session.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lviv Court of Appeal refused to release Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada suspected of high treason, from custody.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the arrest of Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk for another two months - until August 9.