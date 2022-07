At the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Member of Parliament of Ukraine, Oleksii Kovalev, was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention without the alternative of posting bail. The MP was declared wanted.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

In April, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings against Kovalev, who, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, is in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region and is helping the occupying forces.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that at the beginning of July of this year, Oleksii Kovalev assumed the position of deputy head of the "Government of Kherson region" illegally created by the occupying administration of the aggressor state.

Also, on June 8, the MP posted on his page in the social network a publication about the alleged integration of part of Ukraine into the aggressor country in order to influence the public and manipulate consciousness.

The actions of the suspect are classified under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason under martial law), Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the aggressor state), which is punishable by up to 15 years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP-collaborator Kovalev organized the export of salt and grain from Kherson to the Russian Federation.

The SBI opened a case against the former member of the Servant of the People Kovalev, who went over to the side of the occupiers.