Crimea Ex-Prosecutor Poklonska Summoned To Court On July 27 As Accused In Treason Case

Former prosecutor of Crimea Natalia Poklonska is summoned to court on July 27 as an accused in a treason case.

This is stated in the subpoena, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poklonska is summoned to the Desnianskyi district court.

She is summoned in as an accused.

On July 27, a preparatory session is scheduled in the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Interior Affairs refused to put Poklonska on the international wanted list.

Earlier, the Kyiv Court of Appeal allowed to detain Poklonska.