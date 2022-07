President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Volodymyr Horbenko and chiefs of the SSU in Sumy region Ruslan Hryhorenko, Dnipropetrovsk region Volodymyr Krasnianskyi, Zhytomyr region Serhii Lysak, Zakarpattia region Ivan Rudnytskyi, Poltava region Yevhen Borzilov.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 506-516 of July 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decrees give no reason for dismissal.

At the same time, Zelenskyy appointed the chief of the SSU office in Dnipropetrovsk region Serhii Lysak, who was the chief of the SSU office in Zhytomyr region, the chief of the SSU office in Zakarpattia region Yevhen Borzilov, who was the chief of the SSU office in Poltava region, the chief of the SSU office in Poltava region Ivan Rudnytskyi, who was the chief of the SSU office in Zakarpattia region.

Zelenskyy also appointed Edvard Fedorov as the chief of the SSU office in Sumy region and Oleksandr Kuts as the chief of the SSU office in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News g earlier reported, Zelenskyy previously announced a personnel audit in the SSU and the planned dismissal of 28 service officials.

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Ivan Bakanov from the post of the head of the SSU.

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appointed the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk as the provisional head of the SSU.