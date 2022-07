The Lviv Court of Appeal refused to release Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, who is suspected of high treason, from the pre-trial detention center.

Such a decision was made by the court on July 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeals of the lawyers, in the interests of the suspect Medvedchuk, against the decision of the investigating judge of the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv dated June 9 regarding the extension of the term of detention were considered in the mode of a video conference in the Lviv Court of Appeal.

We will remind, by the decision of the Lychakivskyi district court of Lviv extended to Medvechuk the term of the preventive measure - detention, without determining the amount of bail until August 9, because the latter is suspected of committing criminal offenses provided for in Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111 and Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On July 13, the panel of judges of the criminal trial chamber of the Lviv Court of Appeal, after considering the appeals of the defense attorneys and the suspect Medvedchuk, made a decision to reject them, leaving the decision of the investigating judge unchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Medvedchuk appealed the arrest of his personal restaurant car.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the arrest of Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk for another two months - until August 9.