Ukraine received the first 3 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Germany. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"So far from Germany, I can inform you that the first 3 Gepard have officially arrived today. These are anti-aircraft missile complexes, for which we have received several tens of thousands of warheads, and accordingly we expect the first 15 Gepard. 3 have already arrived in Ukraine today," Reznikov said.

He added that today they are already at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Germany published a list of weapons it will transfer to Ukraine. The list included 30 Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

Ukraine was expected to receive the first 15 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems from Germany in July.

Earlier, Reznikov promised good news regarding the supply of weapons from Germany.