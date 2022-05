Ukraine will receive the first Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) from Germany in July.

This was reported by the German edition of Spiegel with reference to the Minister of Defense of Germany Christine Lambrecht, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I spoke with my Ukrainian counterpart (Defense Minister Oleksii) Reznikov, and he once again directly confirmed that Ukraine would like to receive Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns from Germany as soon as possible, including the existing 59,000 units of ammunition," Lambrecht was quoted in the statement.

According to the report, the aid package also includes training support from Germany, the supply of almost 60,000 units of ammunition and another 15 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns in the summer.

"Now we are working together to ensure that the first 15 Gepards will be ready to work from mid-July with fully trained crews," the German Defense Minister emphasized.

Lambrecht also noted that the Gepard is an effective weapon that has a significant deterrent effect, in particular to protect critical infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Germany and the Netherlands will supply 12 mobile howitzers (artillery guns) to Ukraine and train the Ukrainian military to handle this type of weapon.