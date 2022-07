Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, has said that the President’s Office holds weekly briefings on the use of received weapons for representatives of embassies and the military.

This is stated in a message on the President's website with reference to the interview of the Head of the Office to NV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On my initiative, we have created weekly briefings in the Office of the President, to which we invite representatives of embassies, the military of Britain and the United States. My deputy Roman Mashovets briefs them. He hears the military, tells what is happening. There are inclusions from the front. So that our partners do not have any questions and are involved in what is happening," the statement said with reference to Yermak's words.

The Head of the Office stressed that in order to continue providing Ukraine with timely military assistance, it is important that the process is open. Yermak also noted that for many months he has been in constant contact with U.S. National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan, the British side and many other partners of Ukraine.

According to him, famous personalities are also attracted to inform the world community about where, how and what Western weapons Ukraine uses.

In particular, during a recent visit to Ukraine, American actor and film director Sean Penn talked with the Ukrainian military, which showed how HIMARS work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, the Verkhovna Rada formed a special commission on monitoring the receipt and use of international logistical assistance during martial law.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Ukraine controls every unit of Western weapons and will not allow them to fall into the hands of terrorists.